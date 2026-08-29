Real Madrid have settled on one of the most prominent rising talents in Spanish football, striking a decisive agreement to sign him after a fierce race with both Barcelona and Villarreal.

The player in question is 19-year-old Sergio Martinez, who caught the eye of Spain's major clubs after breaking into Racing Santander's first team last season, when the club were still in the Second Division.

Handed the chance to leave last winter, the youngster chose to stay until the end of the season. Racing went up to La Liga.

Martinez has shone since promotion, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Villarreal on the opening weekend of La Liga.