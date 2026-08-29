Real Madrid have ended the chase for one of Spanish football's brightest young prospects, striking a decisive agreement to sign him after seeing off fierce competition from Barcelona and Villarreal.

Sergio Martinez is the man in question. The 19-year-old has caught the eye of Spain's biggest clubs since breaking into Racing Santander's first team last season, when the club were still in the second division.

He had the chance to leave during the last winter transfer window. Instead, the player chose to stay until the end of the campaign, which ended with Racing promoted to LaLiga.

Now Martinez is shining in the top flight, netting in the 2-2 draw with Villarreal on the opening weekend of the season.