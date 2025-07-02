'Be more aggressive' - Xabi Alonso explains what he wants from Trent Alexander-Arnold and fellow Real Madrid full-backs as coach looks to fix Carlo Ancelotti issue
Xabi Alonso explained what he expects from his Real Madrid full-backs and also addressed one issue highlighted by his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.
- Alonso lays down his expectations from his full-backs
- Wants them to be more aggressive
- Brought up issues highlighted by Ancelotti last season