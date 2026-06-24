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Bayern Munich near contract extension agreement with star after bridging financial gap
Hoeness leaks contract details
Following months of intense negotiations between Bayern Munich and Laimer, a final agreement appears to have been reached. According to a report from Sport1, Hoeness accidentally leaked the positive news during a recent event in Upper Bavaria.
Discussing the prolonged negotiations, Hoeness reportedly stated that "in principle only the signature is missing" for Laimer to extend his stay. Initial reports even suggested that Hoeness claimed the contract had already been signed, though it is now widely understood that the verbal agreement is firmly in place. This development brings massive relief to Bayern Munich, as they have worked tirelessly to secure Laimer.
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Stellar record across German football
Since arriving on a free transfer from Leipzig in 2023, Laimer has established himself as a vital asset. He previously made 190 appearances and scored 15 goals for Leipzig. For Bayern Munich, Laimer has already played 136 matches, finding the net seven times.
His influence was undeniable last season, featuring in 47 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists over 3,297 minutes. His packed trophy cabinet includes two German Champion titles and three German Cup victories.
World Cup qualification on the line
While his club future seems settled, Laimer is currently turning his complete attention towards international duty. Representing Austria, he has earned 59 caps and scored seven goals for his country. The national team are navigating a challenging World Cup campaign in Group J. After securing a vital 3-1 victory over Jordan but suffering a 2-0 defeat to Argentina, Austria face a decisive fixture. They are scheduled to play Algeria on the final matchday, where Laimer and his teammates must secure a win to guarantee qualification as group runners-up.
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What comes next for Bayern and Laimer?
Once Austria conclude their World Cup campaign, Laimer will return to Germany to officially sign the paperwork. Bayern are expected to make a formal announcement shortly after his return. With his contract resolved and an impressive 2025 Austrian Footballer of the Year award under his belt, Laimer can fully focus on pursuing more major trophies.