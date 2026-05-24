Consequently, there was no need to ask about the mood within the squad. "I wasn't in the dressing room for even two seconds," he explained, making it clear once again that he had not noticed any of the celebrations so far. The unusually relaxed atmosphere then prompted the Austrian international to comment on Uli Hoeneß.

FCB honorary president Uli Hoeneß had, in typically blunt fashion, criticised Laimer's wage demands during contract extension talks—the deal runs until 2027—ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG. "When you read what is allegedly being reported about his salary and his demands, you have to put that into perspective: Konny is a player I hold in very high regard. He is extremely important to the team, just as he is to the club's public image. He works incredibly hard for the team. But he's no Maradona," Hoeneß told DAZN. Reports claim Laimer recently sought a salary of €15 million per year; the 28-year-old currently earns around €10 million per season, including bonuses.

"Uli and I have always been on the same wavelength. That's not a problem anyway," Laimer grinned when asked whether he would discuss figures with Hoeneß today. When reminded that this didn't apply to salary talks, he laughed, "Do you think so, or what?" The late-night chat was far from over.