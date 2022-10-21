A quick look at the most expensive transfers in Bayern Munchen's history!

Bayern Munchen are one of the most successful clubs in world football. Period.

They have won the Bundesliga title a record 32 times, while also lifting the Champions League on six occasions over the course of their illustrious history.

And they have had some absolute ballers representing them on their way to all that silverware.

Just think Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Lothar Matthaus, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and many more.

Many of these high-profile names were brought in from other clubs as Bayern have historically proven they are not afraid to splash the cash if they feel the opportunity is right.

That approach has earned them plenty of rewards throughout the 21st century as they have secured the services of some true superstars.

Who have cost them the biggest transfer fees, though?

Bayern Munich most expensive transfers by season

SEASON MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING FEE 2022/23 Matthijs de Ligt €67M €137.5M 2021/22 Dayot Upamecano €42.50M €57.50M 2020/21 Leroy Sane €60M €77.25M 2019/20 Lucas Hernandez €80M €139.50M 2018/19 Alphonso Davies €10M €10M 2017/18 Corentin Tolisso €41.50M €116.50M 2016/17 Renato Sanches / Mats Hummels €35M €70M 2015/16 Arturo Vidal €39.25M €90.75M 2014/15 Medhi Benatia €28M €53.40M 2013/14 Mario Gotze €37M €62M 2012/13 Javi Martinez €40M €70.30M 2011/12 Manuel Neuer €30M €52.10M 2010/11 Luiz Gustavo €17M €17M 2009/10 Mario Gomez €30M €75.70M 2008/09 None Nil Nil 2007/08 Franck Ribery €30M €93.20M 2006/07 Lukas Podolski €10M €24M 2005/06 Valerien Ismael €8.50M €11.20M 2004/05 Lucio €12M €25.75M 2003/04 Roy Makaay €19.75M €27M 2002/03 Ze Roberto €9.50M €24.50M 2001/02 Claudio Pizarro €7.54M €20.54M 2000/01 Willy Sagnol €7.70M €10M TOTAL €1.27B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Bayern Munich top 10 most expensive transfers