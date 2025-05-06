'Satisfactory' - Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus left underwhelmed by German club's season despite Bundesliga title win as he reveals key transfer move they need to make to help Harry Kane
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus is not convinced with the club's Bundesliga title win, insisting that they need a key transfer to aid Harry Kane.
- Matthaus not convinced with Bayern's season
- Was critical of the players as well as club chiefs
- Wants to see another player to help Kane