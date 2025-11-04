Bayern Munich lodge UEFA complaint and promise legal action over 'surprising' order from Paris police ahead of Champions League clash

Bayern’s statement outlined their dissatisfaction with how French authorities handled the matter, stressing that all necessary travel and safety details had been planned weeks in advance. The club confirmed they would be pursuing legal avenues alongside their protest lodged with UEFA.

“This Monday afternoon, the Paris Police Prefecture issued a general order at short notice to regulate the arrival of fans and set up a police control zone for the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris St. Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium. After FC Bayern was only informed of this surprising measure today, the club immediately lodged a protest at today's UEFA meeting and will take further legal action. Paris St. Germain supports FC Bayern in this matter.

"The general ruling affects all fan coaches and stipulates that they must gather at a toll booth outside the city before the match. It also stipulates, among other things, that all other Bayern fans must travel to the stadium exclusively by public transport. After the match, everyone must return to their original means of transport. The coaches will then be escorted out of the city by the police.

"For FC Bayern, the short notice of the decree is unacceptable, as all the relevant information has been available for weeks, as is the case with all matches involving the German record champions. Furthermore, there has been no change in the risk situation with regard to FC Bayern fans since the last meeting in Paris in 2023. Due to the official regulations it is expected that the fan coaches will only be able to leave Paris in the early hours of the morning (from around 05:00 CET) to make their way home.”