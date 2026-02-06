Bayern Munich learn Harry Kane medical update after star striker's fitness put in doubt due to illness

Kane now has a staggering record of 36 goals in 32 games in all competitions this season and former Bayern boss Felix Magath has urged him to stay in and around the penalty area, in a classic case of discourse following a player. The England star has forever dropped deep to impact play but Magath believes he should stop.

He told reporters: “I would always use players according to their strengths. Harry Kane can score goals. He's praised by everyone and everyone cheers that he also runs around at the back. But that's not his job.”

On Kane needing to remember what his “strengths” are, Magath added: “If he were to run around up front instead of in midfield or at the back, that would be better for the team.

“The Bayern team's momentum is currently lacking. FC Bayern impressed in the first half of the season because they were so dominant. They had everything under control and you never had the feeling that anything could go wrong. Since the winter break, that dominance has disappeared. You could see that against HSV.”

He went on to say that the team is “not only conceding goals, but actually getting into trouble”.

“It's never good for a team when they're unchallenged at the top and have no opponents left. That's when you become complacent.”

