'Would be unfair to Bayern Munich!' - Kylian Mbappe lifts the lid on Real Madrid links for France team-mate Michael Olise

Real Madrid enjoyed a frantic summer transfer window, securing seven new signings to bolster their squad. However, they missed out on capturing Bayern Munich winger Olise.

Los Blancos tracked the 24-year-old heavily before ultimately shifting their focus to Yan Diomande. Olise, who only joined the Bavarian giants in 2024, opted to remain in Germany, where he still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Mbappe tracked the saga closely while on international duty with the French national team. Having navigated similar intense speculation during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, the forward understands the pressure surrounding high-profile moves.



