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Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer issues defiant hands-off warning to Real Madrid over Michael Olise
Bavarian hierarchy rejects transfer speculation
Hainer has reiterated Bayern's determination to keep hold of Olise amid growing interest from Madrid. The German club chief underlined that the Bundesliga champions are in a very strong position, with the French star committed to a long-term contract in Munich. Bayern have no intention of giving in to outside financial pressure, as the winger remains a vital part of their attacking plans.
- MIS
Club supremo stresses financial stability
Brushing off speculation over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Hainer stressed that Die Roten's financial stability means they do not have to sell key players. Speaking on Bild TV, the president offered a clear message: "FC Bayern is a club that doesn't need to sell. We make our decisions from a position of strength. Michael Olise still has a contract with us until 2029.
"I hope and wish that he will extend it at some point. Regardless of whether it's Real Madrid or whoever else makes a move, we know how to defend ourselves well. FC Bayern has a lot to offer."
German champions eye contract extension
Bayern are reportedly keen to agree a new deal, although sporting director Max Eberl admitted that formal talks have not yet started. Despite rumours suggesting a transfer could top €200 million, Hainer believes the player's happiness in Munich will help secure his long-term future.
Highlighting his rapid progress, the club chief added: "He feels very comfortable here in Munich. When he first came to us, only insiders knew him. Now the whole football world knows him."
- Eibner
Continental test awaits flying winger
The 24-year-old has made a flying start to the campaign, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in his opening eight appearances across all competitions. Olise is now set to spearhead Vincent Kompany's side as Bayern travel to face Norwegian club Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 13. Continuing that sharp form in Europe will be crucial for the German giants to protect their perfect record and prove their title credentials.
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