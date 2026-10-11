"Bayern Munich are a club who do not have to sell. We make our decisions from a position of strength. Michael Olise is under contract with us until 2029," Hainer told Bild TV and stressed: "I would like him to extend his contract at some point, and I am hopeful that he will."

Speculation over a possible departure for the Frenchman has surfaced repeatedly in recent weeks and months. "Whether Real Madrid or anyone else makes a move, we know how to defend ourselves pretty well. Bayern Munich have plenty to offer," the 72-year-old added. Rumours were particularly rife during the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to spend up to €200 million on the exceptional talent.

Bayern are working to extend Olise's contract, which will have two years left to run after this season. No concrete talks have taken place yet, however, as board member for sport Max Eberl revealed on the sidelines of the 2-2 draw against FC Augsburg. Hainer remains confident that Bayern can reach an agreement with the player's camp.

Olise feels "very comfortable" at Bayern, according to Hainer. "When he came to us, only those in the know knew him. Now the whole football world knows him," he said. Hainer believes their shared success story is far from over. "I'm convinced he'll win the Ballon d'Or one day – perhaps even this year."

New contract: What Bayern Munich reportedly want to offer Michael Olise

Reports have gradually shed light on how Bayern Munich hope to persuade the 24-year-old to stay long-term. Fabrizio Romano, for example, reported a Ballon d'Or clause that would give Olise bonus payments if he won the coveted award.

Sky offered more detail. According to their report, Bayern Munich intend to offer the French international a contract running until 2032. A possible annual salary of €25 million has been mentioned. That would put Olise in the same salary bracket as top earners Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala. Olise reportedly earns around €14 million a year at present. Even Real Madrid are now said to expect the attacking player to stay with the German record champions. Real Madrid have long been reported to have a strong interest in signing him.

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Michael Olise: Will Bayern Munich give him a release clause?

Sources close to Olise have reportedly said that he would only sign with a release clause. The attacking player had already secured that option at his former club Crystal Palace. Bayern Munich exercised it in 2024 and signed Olise for €53 million. His current contract does not contain a release clause.

Bayern are prioritising negotiations with Kane before stepping up efforts to reach an agreement with Olise. The Englishman's contract expires at the end of the season. Talks with the goalscorer have dragged on for weeks. Kane, however, recently expressed hope that they would soon conclude. "We're pretty close. I feel comfortable. It won't be too much longer before there's an announcement," the 33-year-old said, describing the discussions as "open".