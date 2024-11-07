Bayern Munich fan dies following medical emergency at Allianz Arena during Champions League win over Benfica

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleBayern Munich fan dies following medical emergency at Allianz Arena during Champions League win over BenficaBayern MunichChampions LeagueBayern Munich vs BenficaBundesligaBayern Munich have announced that a fan has died following a medical emergency at Allianz Arena during their Champions League win against Benfica.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern Munich announce fan's death at Allianz ArenaMedical emergency during 1-0 win over BenficaThe fan died en route to the hospital on WednesdayFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below