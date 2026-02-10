Bayern Munich 'convinced' Harry Kane will renew contract despite cryptic update from club chief amid Saudi & Premier League transfer links

Bayern are well poised this season as they look to scoop more silverware with Kane leading the line. Vincent Kompany's side sit at the top of the Bundesliga table with 21 games played, leading nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund by six points. They also finished second in the league phase of the Champions League, with only Arsenal earning more than their 21 points across eight matches.

Once the domestic season is over, Kane will quickly turn his attention to a massive summer with England. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions head into the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but Kane and his squad have suffered damaging near misses in a pair of European Championship finals and were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup by France in the quarter-finals.

The 32-year-old will certainly be going into the summer tournament with a load of goals behind him, having already struck 41 times in 38 games in all competitions so far this season. He only needs three more goals to equal his current best in a season for Bayern, when he notched 44 efforts in 2023-24.

Kane and Bayern are next in action on Wednesday night when they take on RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal.