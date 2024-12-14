Toothless Bayern finally beaten! Harry Kane badly missed as Vincent Kompany's side sink to first Bundesliga loss of the season

Getty/GOALMitchell FrettonToothless Bayern finally beaten! Harry Kane badly missed as Vincent Kompany's side sink to first Bundesliga loss of the seasonMainz 05 vs Bayern MunichBayern MunichMainz 05BundesligaH. KaneV. KompanyBayern Munich were handed their first Bundesliga defeat under Vincent Kompany, losing on the road to Mainz.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern Munich suffer first Bundesliga loss of seasonBeaten 2-1 by impressive Mainz Bavarians toothless without Kane in attackFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱