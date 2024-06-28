Bayern Munich get huge boost as Bayer Leverkusen give up hope of keeping Jonathan Tah after defender refuses to sign extension with Bundesliga champions
Bayern Munich have reportedly got a shot in the arm in their pursuit of Jonathan Tah as he has refused to sign an extension with Bayer Leverkusen.
- Bayern want Tah to reinforce their defence
- German defender ready to join Munich side
- Has turned down extension offer from Bayer