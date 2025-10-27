Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich add Barcelona target to shortlist of potential back-ups for star striker Harry Kane
Bayern to rival Barcelona for Asllani’s signature
According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have officially added Asllani to their shortlist as a possible back-up to Harry Kane from the 2026/27 season onwards. Sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are said to be admirers of the young forward’s development and have already gathered information on his supposedly “manageable” release clause. With Asllani expected to leave Hoffenheim after the current campaign, Bayern are positioning themselves among several European clubs monitoring his situation closely.
The Kosovo international has been one of the Bundesliga’s early success stories this season. He has scored six goals and registered two assists in nine appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as Hoffenheim’s most reliable finisher. His goalscoring form and sharp link-up play have made him one of Germany’s most-watched emerging strikers and Bayern’s interest reflects the club’s intent to plan beyond Kane’s peak years.
While Kane remains untouchable as Bayern’s main striker, the Bavarians’ recruitment team is keen to ensure depth in the attacking department. Despite the Bundesliga champions being certain to permanently sign Nicolas Jackson next summer, Asllani is viewed as an ideal profile to provide competition and continuity in the years to come.
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern planning for life after Kane
Bayern’s interest in Asllani fits a clear strategy of targeting young, Bundesliga-proven talent capable of stepping up to elite levels. Under the joint leadership of Eberl and Freund, the German champions have shifted toward sustainable succession planning, focusing on players who can grow under the system rather than relying solely on big-name signings. Identifying a young and technically gifted forward like Asllani signals a long-term approach, one that mirrors their investment in talents such as Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlovic.
At just 23, Asllani combines pace, movement, and a sharp eye for goal with strong tactical discipline attributes that align with Bayern’s style under Vincent Kompany’s vision. His impressive performances for Hoffenheim have demonstrated not only his finishing quality but also his ability to press and create chances in transition, a skill set that makes him an appealing complement to Kane. Furthermore, his affordable release clause provides Bayern with a low-risk opportunity to secure a forward with considerable upside.
However, Bayern are not alone in their pursuit. Barcelona have been closely following Asllani’s progress, and the player himself has previously described the Catalan giants as his “dream club.” With the Blaugrana and several other top European sides interested, Bayern will likely face strong competition for his signature, setting up one of next summer’s most intriguing transfer battles.
Asllani helped by loan moves before Hoffenheim senior call-up
Asllani’s rapid rise has been built on years of consistent progression through Germany’s football system. Born in Berlin in 2002, he spent his youth career at BFC Dynamo and Union Berlin, where he displayed elite scoring instincts, netting 23 goals in 23 appearances for Union’s U17s and 15 in 16 for their U19s. His prolific youth record earned him a move to Hoffenheim in 2020, where he initially played for the club’s reserve side, scoring 17 goals in 53 appearances in the Regionalliga Sudwest.
After limited senior opportunities early on, Asllani’s breakthrough came through loan spells designed to accelerate his development. A short stint at Austria Wien in 2023 was followed by a standout season at SV Elversberg in the 2. Bundesliga, where he has now translated his potential into top-flight productivity.
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona the ‘dream’ destination for Asllani
Bayern Munich’s decision to track Asllani underscores their commitment to securing long-term stability in the No.9 position. While Kane remains central to the team’s ambitions, the club recognises the importance of preparing a capable successor or partner capable of easing the transition in future seasons.
Barcelona’s involvement could complicate matters, given Asllani’s admiration for the Spanish club and their ongoing search for a young striker to potentially take over from Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with an exit when his contract expires in the summer. The Catalans’ financial constraints, however, might give Bayern an advantage if they act decisively and match Hoffenheim’s release clause conditions. Asllani’s preference for a Champions League-level project aligns with both clubs’ profiles, leaving the decision likely to hinge on sporting guarantees and playing time.
Advertisement