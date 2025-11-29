Getty Images Sport
'Harry knows exactly what he wants' - Bayern Munich chief offers update on Kane's future amid talk of interest from Barcelona
Kane has been in stunning form for Bayern and England in 2025
In what has been a tremendous 2025-26 season so far, Kane has scored 24 goals in just 20 games in all competitions for Bayern, who are currently eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.
The 32-year-old helped Vincent Kompany’s side bounce back from their midweek loss at Arsenal in the Champions League with a 3-1 league victory over St. Pauli on Saturday, with Raphael Guerreiro, Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson doing the damage for the Bavarians.
Kane also played a key role in helping England qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals in as many qualifiers as Thomas Tuchel’s men topped Group K with a 100 per cent record.
In their final competitive fixture before next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, former Tottenham striker Kane scored both goals as the Three Lions downed Albania 2-0 on 16 November.
Bayern chief speaks out on England captain's future
However, while Kane continues to flourish at Bayern, speculation is swirling regarding his long-term future at the club. The forward, whose current contract expires in 2027, can reportedly trigger an exit clause before the end of January which would allow him to leave next summer for just £56.7 million (€65m/$76m).
And while Bayern chief Eberl believes there is a strong chance Kane could extend his stay in Germany, he has fuelled speculation over the attacker’s future with recent comments on the situation.
Speaking to Sky Sports Germany following Bayern’s win over St. Pauli, Eberl told reporters: “Harry knows exactly what he wants and we have plans for him. We would like to continue. We can very, very well imagine that, but we will basically discuss everything with Harry.”
Barcelona presidential candidate refuses to rule out Kane bid
Eberl’s comments come after Xavier Vilajoana, who is running against Joan Laporta in Barcelona’s presidential elections next year, refused to rule out a statement move for Kane, should he emerge victorious.
“We have incredibly talented players at La Masia, but of course, if we don't have players, we will look elsewhere,” Vilajoana told Sky Sports. “I will always look for a player who understands Barca's DNA, not just a name. It's a dangerous thing to look for just a name, but someone who fits our style and culture."
When asked if Kane would fit that profile, he said: "If we don't have a Harry Kane inside [the club], we are going to get him. Why not?”
Former Tottenham striker remains calm over his future in Germany
Meanwhile, Kane is remaining calm over his future at Bayern, saying there is “no rush” to enter into discussions regarding a new contract.
“I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me,” he told German newspaper BILD this week. “I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern.
“There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”
Bayern's next matches: Union Berlin and Stuttgart await Kane & Co.
Kane will be looking to find the back of the net once again when Bayern travel to Union Berlin in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday. Kompany’s side will then take on Sebastian Hoeness’ Stuttgart in the league next Saturday.
Speaking after his side’s comeback win over St. Pauli, manager Kompany said: “Such hard-fought wins are part of a season. That gives us confidence in the future that we can win in such situations. Compliments to the boys that they kept going and believed in themselves. We need that over the course of the season."
