Barcelona back in for Victor Osimhen? Galatasaray star identified as possible Robert Lewandowski replacement with Hansi Flick's men considering ambitious move
Osimhen back on Barcelona's radar
According to a report from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have set their sights on Osimhen and are considering signing the former Napoli frontman next summer. The reigning La Liga champions have made acquiring a new striker one of their top priorities while planning in advance for the 2026-27 season and beyond, in light of the possibility that the ongoing season will be Lewandowski's last in the Blaugrana colours.
Osimhen's potential move to Barcelona will mark his return to one of Europe's most elite clubs, having spent the 2024-25 season on loan in the Turkish Super Lig at Galatasaray. After scoring 37 goals in 41 matches across all competitions, the Turkish champions fought tooth and nail to make the striker's signing permanent over the summer.
All signs point towards Lewandowski leaving next summer
Barcelona will be in dire need of rejuvenating their frontline ahead of the 2026-27 season, owing to recent reports which claim that Barcelona are unwilling to renew Lewandowski's deal. Having turned 37 years old in August, the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star has shown a dramatic decline in both his performances as well as his ability to cope with the demands of the intensity required to compete at the highest level in Europe.
The Catalans made a surprise swoop in the summer of 2022 by signing Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. It would be naive to suggest that his spell in Catalunya has been underwhelming. He won the Pichichi in his debut campaign, scoring 23 goals in La Liga and 33 goals in all competitions to end Barcelona's four-year wait for a league title. He reached the milestone of a century of goals for Barcelona in the final game of the 2024-25 season, taking just 147 games to achieve the feat. Even though he finished the previous season with 42 goals in 52 games, his contract was already extended in February until June 30, 2026, with reports claiming that the Polish international wished to retire at Barca.
Things, however, have changed quite a lot since the end of last season. Lewandowski is no more a shoo-in in head coach Hansi Flick's starting XI, with the 37-year-old happy with a reduced role. His struggles with injuries, too, have played a big factor in keeping him out of the lineup. He has already missed four games this season, in addition to the five he missed towards the end of last season. Nevertheless, there is optimism for Flick and Barca after returning to team training earlier this week.
Rumours suggest that a move to Saudi Arabia next season could be on the cards. Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski's agent, has denied any such reports. "Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and no decisions have been made yet," he said. "We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days. There's nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi Arabian teams. There are no offers at this time."
Signing Osimhen will be an arduous task for Barcelona
Pulling off Osimhen's transfer will test Barcelona's financial capacity to the hilt. The Nigerian international currently earns €15 million (£13m/$17.5m) per annual, in addition €1m as loyalty bonus and €5m in image rights compensation. He is, therefore, the highest-paid player in Super Lig history. Galatasaray broke the bank to land Osimhen's signature, splurging a league-record €75m (£65m/$88m) to sign him on a four-year contract.
It appears unlikely that a player with such a hefty price tag will depart without specific conditions being met – chief among them, the player’s own desire for a new challenge. Likewise, Galatasaray are not expected to part ways with him for anything less than a substantial offer.
Any potential pursuit of Osimhen will ultimately depend on the club’s financial standing, with the hierarchy fully aware that investing in a proven goal scorer represents a major financial commitment. The club will also be mindful of not getting a big-money signing unless they are fully confident of avoiding registration drama, which is contingent on the club meeting the 1:1 rule of La Liga. As things stand, the Catalan giants are not there yet.
This context helps explain why sporting director Deco has publicly played down the prospect of signing a new No.9, unless, of course, an exceptional market opportunity presents itself. “Perhaps you can do without one. This isn’t the time to talk about signings. Ferran can play as a 9,” said Deco. “PSG won the Champions League without a penalty-area player. Talking about a ‘9’ is a bit of a mistake, although there are good players.”
Barca keeping tabs on other strikers, too
The Catalan giants have been linked with a number of strikers over the past few months. While it remains to be seen if they can get either of these signings over the line, speculation suggests that the likes of Harry Kane, Etta Eyong, Dusan Vlahovic, Erling Haaland, Serhou Guirassy and Julian Alvarez are on Barca's shortlist for next season.
