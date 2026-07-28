Most of the big clubs are chasing summer signings as a luxury, adding depth in specific positions. Take Paris Saint-Germain. They won't suffer at all after the collapse of the Diomande deal, and even if they miss out on Ferran Torres in the final days of the mercato, the first-choice and back-up names available to Luis Enrique let them compete for both the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles.

Look at Rodri being linked with Real Madrid. Despite the huge value the Manchester City star would add, Los Blancos already have Tchouaméni, who can play the same role, and they can deploy Eduardo Camavinga in similar positions too.

Arsenal tell the same story. They are competing with Barcelona for the Alvarez deal, yet they already boast Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the names that carried the Gunners to the Premier League title and to the Champions League final.

Barcelona are different. They are hunting for a key piece they cannot go into the new season without if they want to keep competing in La Liga and finally land the elusive Champions League dream. Barca also lack the financial luxury to outbid a Premier League club for a deal.

Reports suggest Alvarez is the only name in Barcelona's mercato who would walk into the starting line-up at the Spotify Camp Nou. Asllani and Kroupi, by contrast, would have to earn trust once they pull on the Barca shirt, especially as neither has shone with a big club or national team.