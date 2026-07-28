Most of the major clubs are chasing new deals this summer as a luxury, adding strength in specific positions. Take Paris Saint-Germain. They won't suffer at all after the collapse of the Diomande deal, and even if they fail to land Ferran Torres in the closing days of the window, the first-choice and back-up names available to Luis Enrique let him compete for both the French league and the UEFA Champions League.

Rodri's link with Real Madrid tells the same story. The Manchester City star would add huge value, yet Los Blancos already have Tchouaméni to play the same role, plus the option of deploying Eduardo Camavinga in similar positions.

Arsenal are battling Barcelona for the Álvarez deal, but they can also call on Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, the names that carried the Gunners to the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League final.

Barcelona's situation is different. They are searching for a key piece they cannot enter the new season without, one crucial to competing in the Spanish league and chasing that elusive Champions League dream. Barça also lack the financial muscle to outbid a Premier League club for a target.

Reports suggest Álvarez is the only name on Barcelona's radar who would walk straight into the starting XI at the Spotify Camp Nou. Aslani and Kruopis, by contrast, would have to earn trust after pulling on the Barça shirt, especially as neither has shone with a major club or national team.