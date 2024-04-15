Ewa Pajor Barcelona compositeGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Barcelona land huge transfer blow to sign Wolfsburg hotshot Ewa Pajor ahead of Man Utd & PSG

BarcelonaVfL WolfsburgChampions LeagueManchester United WomenParis Saint GermainLiga FBundesligaWomen's football

Barcelona will beat Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Wolfsburg star Ewa Pajor, who will leave for a record fee this summer.

  • Pajor to leave Wolfsburg for Bundesliga-record fee
  • Man Utd & PSG interested in the Polish goal machine
  • But European champions Barcelona set to win race

