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Barcelona transfer boost! Update on Joao Cancelo’s €15m price tag
Al-Hilal drop financial demands for Cancelo
Barca's hopes of retaining Cancelo on a permanent basis have received a shot in the arm as negotiations with Al-Hilal progress. The Saudi Pro League outfit had previously slapped a €15 million price tag on the defender, but a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests they are now willing to lower that figure. This shift in stance comes after consistent dialogue between the clubs, largely facilitated by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
The 32-year-old defender has been vocal about his desire to remain at the Camp Nou, where he has become a vital cog in the Blaugrana machine. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the Saudi side is no longer closing the door on an exit and has moved away from their rigid valuation, opening the door for the Catalan outfit to strike a more affordable deal for the versatile full-back.
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Cancelo's fractured relationship in Riyadh
The primary driver behind this transfer saga is Cancelo’s refusal to return to Al-Hilal. Despite his contractual obligations in the Middle East, the defender is reportedly unhappy with the leadership at the club. Speaking on his time there, Cancelo vented: “At Al-Hilal, unfortunately, I had people who did not tell me the truth. They told me I was going to be registered for the Saudi league list, and then, when the time came, they did not do it. After that, I’m always the one left with the bad image… but at least I keep my word, and I would not trade it for anything. I have always been the same way. I am straightforward and I do not hold grudges against anyone."
Furthermore, his relationship with current Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi is said to be non-existent. There is a total lack of feeling between the player and the Italian coach, making a return to Riyadh practically impossible regardless of whether Inzaghi remains in his post or moves on. For Cancelo, the only priority is continuing his journey in Spain under the guidance of Hansi Flick.
A historic season in Catalonia
Cancelo’s determination to stay at Barcelona is fueled by a historic campaign where he helped the club secure their 29th league title. By lifting the trophy, he became the first footballer ever to win league titles in four of Europe’s top five divisions. His CV now boasts domestic crowns from the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and La Liga.
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Mendes' busy summer at Barcelona
While the Cancelo deal remains a priority, Mendes is juggling several other high-profile files at the Camp Nou. The agent is also exploring the future of Marc Casado, who could potentially head to Al-Hilal as he does not fit into Flick's long-term plans. Additionally, Mendes could offer Darwin Nunez as a low-cost alternative for the Blaugrana's forward line, though much depends on whether the club can land prime target Julian Alvarez.
Interestingly, Barca are also scanning the market for defensive reinforcements beyond Cancelo. Reports have emerged that former La Masia graduate Marc Cucurella is open to leaving Chelsea for a return to Spain, with Barca keeping tabs on the left-back. While Cancelo is a natural right-back, the Portuguese loanee has spent the lion's share of the 2025-26 campaign operating on the left side of the backline. Adding another specialist like Cucurella to a squad that already features Alejandro Balde would leave the Blaugrana severely overstocked on that flank.