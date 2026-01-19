(C)Getty Images
Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for shock Girona move! Goalkeeper primed for switch to City Football Group-owned La Liga side
Ter Stegen's fall from grace
In August 2024, Ter Stegen was announced as Barcelona's new captain. To many, this was deserved after racking up more than 400 appearances for the Catalan team, where he had won five La Ligas, five Copa del Reys, and a Champions League. However, a month later, he suffered a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for most of the 2024-25 season. Last summer, Barca boss Hansi Flick told the German that he would be the club's third-choice keeper behind summer signing Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny. To date, he has played just once this season, a 2-0 win over Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey. But in December, Flick made it clear that Garcia is his number one.
"Joan is number one," Flick stated emphatically. "I am not going to talk about the number two or number three goalkeeper. Joan plays, we believe in him and I have no idea of changing Joan. And he has done very well. Of course, I've spoken to him. It's my job, but it's something between him and me. "
Ter Stegen, who was stripped of the captaincy earlier this season, is said to have rejected interest from West Ham during the January transfer window but it seems a La Liga move is gathering momentum.
Ter Stegen to leave Barca for good?
The writing was on the wall for Ter Stegen back in August. Flick said that former Espanyol keeper Garcia was destined to be the club's number one rather than Ter Stegen.
The former Bayern Munich manager said: "With Joan García, we have a very young, talented goalkeeper who is at a very high level. Everyone decided together that he should be the future of Barça. So, ultimately, it was clear what our approach would be. Whether everything has always been so good in terms of communication [with Ter Stegen] ... I think there's a lot that can be improved. From my side too. It’s important to me that Marc and the club have come closer together and have genuinely sought communication. For me, it’s now important that Marc comes back [from injury]. He’s a top goalkeeper! He’ll get all the support he needs from us so he can truly play at his level again."
Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old will head to Girona for the second half of the season. It appears this would be a loan and not a permanent switch.Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ter Stegen's Barca exit encouraged
With the World Cup fast approaching, Ter Stegen has been told that he needs to be playing regularly to start in goal for his country. Last week, Germany sporting director Rudi Voller urged the veteran to gain much-needed minutes before the tournament in North America.
He said: "Ter Stegen has to play. Especially after his injury, and given his injury history, he needs to get match fitness to regain his form. Regardless of his quality."
What comes next for Ter Stegen?
If this loan transfer progresses quickly, Ter Stegen could make his Girona debut next Monday when the Spanish side take on Getafe in La Liga action. If not then, he could be in between the sticks against Oviedo on 31 January. Ter Stegen could even come up against his parent club in the league on 15 January.
