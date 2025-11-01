Getty/GOAL
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal confirms breakup as he insists he has 'merely parted ways' with Nicki Nicole
From helicopter rides to heartbreak
Their love story allegedly began around the time of Yamal’s 18th birthday celebrations in July, with Nicole flying in to join the festivities. Since then, she had been a familiar face at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, cheering him on from the stands, including during Barcelona’s 6-1 demolition of Olympiacos in the Champions League. On that night, Yamal celebrated his goal by blowing a kiss towards the stands, a gesture many believed was directed at Nicole, who was seen joking with Raphinha and Dani Olmo. Then the romance bloomed, and from cosy dinners in Barcelona to a romantic helicopter ride over the Croatian coast, fans were treated to snapshots of their glamorous life together. In early September, Nicki had an encounter with reporters when she was in the city for a Desigual event to present their new ‘Studio’ collection and admitted: "I’m very in love, very happy, very content. (He) taught me how to say t’estimo (I love you) in Catalan."
Rumours and reality: The Milan mystery
However, trouble began to brew earlier this month when Spanish tabloids claimed that Yamal had secretly met Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso during a short trip to Milan. The reports suggested the youngster had flown in on a private jet accompanied by his cousin and close friend, with the visit allegedly confirmed through social media posts. One of Yamal’s friends, Souhaib, had shared clips from Milan, while Gegnoso posted a video from the Armani Hotel. But Yamal’s latest statement clarifies the timeline as he insisted that the trip took place after he and Nicki had already split, and there was no infidelity.
Speaking to Javi Hoyos on D Corazon (via Sport), Yamal set the record straight: "We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship. I have not been unfaithful to him nor have I been with another person."
Yamal fights on despite lingering pain
While his personal life has dominated the tabloids, Yamal’s biggest challenge right now may actually be a fitness issue. The teenager has been quietly managing a groin injury, diagnosed as a form of pubalgia, the same chronic issue that once tormented Lionel Messi during his early years. Reports in Spain claim Barcelona’s medical team is concerned the condition could worsen if not nipped in the bud.
“Pubalgia is complicated," admitted Messi during an interview with Buenos Aires radio station Club 94.7 back in 2019. “I suffer from it for a while now, I do little training and I can not play all the games. It is not a problem that can be solved overnight. I feel better now, but I still have not recovered and I still need treatment.”
Flick backs his teenage star
Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Elche, Flick offered a reassuring update on Yamal’s condition. “He’s fine,” the German coach confirmed. Some days he still feels a bit of pain, but he’s progressing well.”
The Blaugrana boss also addressed the absence of Pedri, who suffered a setback following El Clasico. "After the match in Madrid, he only had a minor discomfort, just fatigue, but when we checked it, we found the injury. We have to accept it. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon," he said.
Barcelona currently trail Real Madrid by eight points, though they have a game in hand. The leaders outclassed Valencia 4-0 at home on Saturday to move to 30 points after 11 matchdays. The ball is now firmly in Barcelona's court to respond with a victory.
