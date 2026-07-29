More than one European club is looking to capitalise on Barcelona's willingness to sell during the summer window, with serious moves now underway for one of the squad's biggest names. The Catalan club are ready to listen to any offer that meets their valuation.

Jules Koundé's future is far from settled. Barcelona have placed the French full-back on their list of players available for sale, though they won't let him go for less than 60 million euros.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool have all knocked on the door in recent weeks to enquire about his situation. Yet the club keenest to sign him is Tottenham.