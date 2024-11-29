Jhon LucumiGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Barcelona set sights on €25 million rated Colombia ace

TransfersSerie ALaLigaJ. LucumiBarcelonaBologna

Barcelona are monitoring Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumi, who has become one of the most important players for Bologna and his national team.

  • Lucumi being tracked by Barca
  • Hansi Flick wants to strengthen defence
  • Colombian's contract with Bologna expires in 2026
