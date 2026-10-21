AFP
Barcelona report PSG to UEFA over 'aggressive' Halloween tifo featuring chainsaw and destroyed crest in Champions League showdown
Chainsaws and pyrotechnics at Parc des Princes
Prior to kick-off in Paris, home supporters situated behind one of the goals revealed a massive horror-themed banner. The display depicted a masked individual wielding a chainsaw to hack apart the Barcelona club crest. The graphic artwork was accompanied by a threatening message that read: "Massacre, Parisian style."
Fans enhanced the intimidating atmosphere by igniting pyrotechnics to simulate sparks flying from the chainsaw blade. The aggressive nature of the pre-match display reportedly drew the ire of the visiting delegation, prompting Barcelona to report the French champions to European football's governing body, according to ESPN.
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Costly casualty list mounts in Paris
Despite the entertaining spectacle on the pitch, the encounter proved physically devastating for both squads. Paris Saint-Germain lost Ousmane Dembele to a suspected thigh issue inside the opening 20 minutes, forcing Ferran Torres to enter the fray against his former club.
The situation deteriorated further in the second half following a chaotic double blow for the hosts. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia required assistance from medical staff after tweaking his knee in an aerial challenge with Xavi Espart, while club captain Marquinhos was also forced off during the exact same sequence.
Barcelona did not escape the bruising affair unscathed. Dani Olmo lasted just 27 minutes before suffering a knock of his own, leaving Fermin Lopez to replace him during a frantic opening period.
PSG end Barcelona's flawless start
Amid the chaos in the stands and the medical room, PSG delivered a clinical 4-2 victory to maintain their perfect start to the Champions League campaign. Desire Doue opened the scoring with a low drive to cap a dominant first half. The opening 45 minutes saw Barcelona concede 10 shots on target, marking their worst defensive return in a single half since the 2003-04 season.
The Catalan giants fought back valiantly, levelling the tie twice through Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal. However, late strikes from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz ultimately secured maximum points for the reigning European champions.
The result at Parc des Princes condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season. The loss simultaneously snapped an impressive 11-match winning streak for the La Liga leaders.
- AFP
Domestic blockbusters loom large
Both heavyweights face massive domestic tests this weekend following their gruelling European exploits. Barcelona must quickly recover physically and mentally as they prepare to host bitter rivals Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Clasico showdown.
Meanwhile, PSG face a top-of-the-table clash against Lyon in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique will be forced to shuffle his pack extensively to maintain his side's momentum as he awaits crucial medical assessments on several key starters.
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