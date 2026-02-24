Getty/GOAL
Barcelona 'ready' to launch transfer swoop for Erling Haaland or Julian Alvarez in summer window
The final piece of the Barca puzzle
After years of fiscal restraint, the message from within Camp Nou suggests that the Blaugrana are finally in a position to compete for the biggest names in world football once again.
The optimism surrounding these potential deals stems from senior figures within the club who believe the current economic restructuring has reached a turning point. Despite the high-profile nature of these targets, the hierarchy in Barcelona appear confident that they can structure a deal that satisfies both La Liga’s stringent salary cap and the demands of the selling clubs. With Hansi Flick’s side performing at a high level on the pitch, the addition of a world-class "number nine" is seen as the final piece of the puzzle to restore Barca to the pinnacle of the continental game.
The financial green light for a marquee signing
Joan Soler, a key figure who has served on Joan Laporta’s board since 2021, has provided a significant update on the club's ability to pull off such a high-calibre transfer. Speaking to Cadena Ser, Soler confirmed that the club has the capacity to absorb the massive costs associated with the modern game’s elite forwards. His comments suggest that the years of "economic levers" and wage-cutting have paved the way for a summer window that could potentially define Laporta’s current presidency, especially as he seeks re-election.
Discussing the potential arrival of the Norwegian phenomenon or the Argentine World Cup winner, Soler was remarkably transparent about the club's readiness. He stated: "Yes, we could sign players like Julián Álvarez or Haaland. These signings pay for themselves in five years and Barca’s finances are ready for something like this. At the end of the day, Barca must be very careful about which signings it makes in terms of the wage bill. We have set ourselves a limit and we are not going to exceed it. We have to sign players at market prices, keeping our salary scales in mind."
Erling Haaland: The dream target for Laporta
The pursuit of Haaland is not a new narrative in Catalonia, but it is one that is gaining fresh momentum. The Manchester City striker has been in frightening form since arriving in the Premier League in 2022, racking up a staggering 153 goals and 28 assists in just 184 matches. Naturally, such numbers have made him the primary objective for every major club in Europe, but Laporta has long harboured a desire to bring the 25-year-old to Spain. The president’s previous claims that signing the striker was "not impossible" now seem to be backed by a more solid fiscal foundation.
Haaland’s current situation at the Etihad Stadium remains the subject of intense speculation, particularly regarding exit clauses that may exist in his contract. Barcelona have reportedly identified him as the main target for a major signing if the opportunity presents itself this summer. Following his incredible contribution of 29 goals and seven assists already this season, his stock has never been higher, making any potential move a true "statement" transfer for the Spanish league leaders.
Barcelona’s new target
If a move for Haaland proves too difficult to navigate, Barcelona have a stellar alternative in Alvarez. The Argentine forward, a former teammate of Haaland at City, left the English side for Atletico Madrid in August 2024 to secure more regular starting opportunities. However, the allure of Camp Nou remains strong, and Barca are reportedly keeping a close eye on his progress in the Spanish capital. Alvarez offers a different profile to Haaland, with his versatility and work rate making him an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s high-pressing system.
Since his move to Madrid, Alvarez has continued to demonstrate why he is considered one of the elite attackers in the game. His ability to lead the line or play in a supporting role gives Barcelona tactical flexibility that would be highly valued. While Atletico would loathe to sell to a direct domestic rival, Barcelona’s renewed financial confidence means they are prepared to test the resolve of their competitors. The recruitment of either player would signal a definitive end to the club’s era of austerity and a return to their traditional spending habits.
Balancing the books at Camp Nou
Crucially, any move for a superstar of this magnitude must be balanced against the club's long-term sustainability. Soler emphasised that while the club is "ready" to spend, they will not return to the reckless financial habits that nearly crippled the institution in the past. The strategy involves amortizing the transfer fees over several years while ensuring the wage bill remains within a self-imposed limit. This disciplined approach is intended to ensure that a move for someone like Haaland does not jeopardise the registration of other key squad members or future academy graduates.
The timing of these revelations is particularly poignant given the upcoming elections at the club. Laporta and his board have recently stepped down as part of the re-election process, and promising a marquee signing like Haaland or Alvarez is a proven way to garner support from the club's members. Whether this is an achievable reality or ambitious campaigning remains to be seen, but the official stance from the boardroom is clear: Barcelona are back in the hunt for the world's best players and have the money to prove it.
