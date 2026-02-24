Barcelona 'ready' to launch transfer swoop for Erling Haaland or Julian Alvarez in summer window

Joan Soler, a key figure who has served on Joan Laporta’s board since 2021, has provided a significant update on the club's ability to pull off such a high-calibre transfer. Speaking to Cadena Ser, Soler confirmed that the club has the capacity to absorb the massive costs associated with the modern game’s elite forwards. His comments suggest that the years of "economic levers" and wage-cutting have paved the way for a summer window that could potentially define Laporta’s current presidency, especially as he seeks re-election.

Discussing the potential arrival of the Norwegian phenomenon or the Argentine World Cup winner, Soler was remarkably transparent about the club's readiness. He stated: "Yes, we could sign players like Julián Álvarez or Haaland. These signings pay for themselves in five years and Barca’s finances are ready for something like this. At the end of the day, Barca must be very careful about which signings it makes in terms of the wage bill. We have set ourselves a limit and we are not going to exceed it. We have to sign players at market prices, keeping our salary scales in mind."