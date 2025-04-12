Barcelona player ratings vs Leganes: Raphinha saves the day for lacklustre La Liga leaders as Robert Lewandowski goes missing and Lamine Yamal has rare off-night

Hansi Flick's below par Blaugrana side needed an own goal to see off struggling Leganes and maintain their title charge.

Barcelona beat Leganes 1-0 away from home on Saturday, thanks to an own goal forced by Brazilian talisman Raphinha. With their lead at the top of La Liga sitting at four points before kick-off, Hansi Flick's side started brightly as Robert Lewandowski sent a warning shot towards the Leganes goal early on, though the forward fired clear of the crossbar.

The hosts threatened despite their limited possession. Wojciech Szczesny had to be alert to deny Adria Altimira, who had been set up by a wonderful run and cut-back from Dani Raba only to strike straight at the Polish veteran.

Leganes couldn't stop the visitors creating chances, however, and Barca so nearly went ahead when Jules Kounde's effort was deflected towards the near post, but Marko Dmitrovic batted it behind for a corner. Lamine Yamal had been kept relatively quiet but soon sprung into action, striking the side-netting after drifting in from the right wing. His fleet-footed approach was matched by the exciting Raba, who led Leganes well going forward, while the hosts also looked dangerous when they tested Barca with a direct approach through the middle.

Article continues below

Yan Diomande had a penalty appeal waved away before the break while Raphinha had to produce a last-ditch challenge to keep the game goalless. Barca were left knowing a more lethal second half would be required to beat a side in danger of relegation, and in the opening minutes of the second half, Flick's team finally found the breakthrough.

Barca nicked the ball and Raphinha was afforded too much space to pick out a cross. Lewandowski was waiting to tuck it home, but Jorge Saenz slid in and ended up poking the ball beyond his own goalkeeper. Any slip-up would have offered inspiration to second-placed Real Madrid, but the goal seemed to ease Barca's tension in possession and punctured Leganes' building confidence.

It should have been 2-0 when Fermin Lopez escaped a few challenges and was bearing down on goal, but the Spaniard contrived to pull his shot wide. There were still some hairy moments at the other end of the pitch, with Inigo Martinez surviving a penalty appeal for handball.

Raba then had the ball in the back of the net for Leganes with a bullet header, but he had wandered clearly offside and the goal was disallowed. Barca were able to keep Leganes at a distance to see out the win, taking their lead at the top of the La Liga table to seven points before Real face Alaves on Sunday.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Estadio Municipal de Butarque...