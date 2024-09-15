Barcelona player ratings vs Girona: Maybe Lamine Yamal can be the next Lionel Messi! Teenage magician leads Girona demolition job as Hansi Flick's side make huge early statement in La Liga title race

The teenage wonderkid was simply too good for Girona, as he scored a brilliant brace in a 4-0 thumping of last season's third-placed finishers.

Barcelona may well have expected a tricky trip to Girona, given that they upset the applecart by qualifying for the Champions League last season, but inspired by Lamine Yamal, they ran riot.

On the half-hour mark, Barcelona found a way through thanks to wonderkid Yamal, who robbed defender David Lopez on the edge of his own box, turned, and finished coolly.

And he had a second just six minutes later, curling an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, through a clutch of Girona bodies.

Girona thought they had a penalty before half-time, as the ball struck Inigo Martinez's hand, but the referee was overruled by VAR and the decision was amended.

Within two minutes of the second half, Barca were 3-0 up, as Dani Olmo finished viciously from an acute angle.

Just after the hour, Pedri added a fourth, sprinting onto a brilliant through ball from Marc Casado and lifting the ball over the goalkeeper.

Girona pulled a goal back in the final 10 minutes through Christhian Stuani, while Ferran Torres was sent off before full-time after a nasty lunge in midfield.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Montilivi...