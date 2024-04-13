Barcelona player ratings vs Cadiz: The real Joao Felix? Portuguese playmaker makes the difference as Blaugrana pick up points to maintain slim La Liga title hopes

The Atletico Madrid loanee turned in a memorable performance as Xavi's side picked up three important points

Occasionally, a version of Joao Felix shows up; the one that bamboozles defences, creates chances and looks every bit the "next big thing" he was supposed to be. And he appeared here, scoring once, setting up countless other opportunities, and running the show as Barcelona edged Cadiz 1-0.

He opened the scoring for the Blaugrana, finding the bottom corner with an acrobatic volley. Fermin Lopez came within inches of doubling the Barca advantage on the stroke of half-time, but saw his effort cleared off the line.

Cadiz came close to leveling things after the break, when Juanmi put the ball in the net - but saw his strike ruled out due to offside. Otherwise, though, it was Felix's game, the Atletico Madrid loanee running the game, and cranking an effort of his own narrowly off the post.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen made one crucial stop late on - a full stretch lunge to keep out a speculative effort that seemed destined for the top corner. The Blaugrana were otherwise relatively secure, and their attention now turns to a crucial Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla...