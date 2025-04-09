Barcelona player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski shows former club no mercy as Lamine Yamal & Raphinha send Blaugrana cruising towards Champions League semi-finals

The Catalan side completely overpowered their German visitors in the quarter-final, storming to 4-0 first-leg advantage

Barcelona outclassed Borussia Dortmund as they strolled to 4-0 win in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. The Catalan side took a massive advantage in the tie as Robert Lewandowski struck twice to upset his former team.

Yamal was leading the charge as the Catalan side dominated from the start. The 17-year-old forced a save from Gregor Kobel early on, but the Spain winger was too greedy moments later when he missed from a tight angle instead of squaring to Lewandowski. The Polish striker was not to be ignored the next time Barca burst forward through Raphinha, who knocked it straight into the middle for the striker, only for him to be denied by another strong stop.

It seemed only a matter of time before the Catalan side would go ahead and they found the breakthrough despite a risky move from Raphinha. Inigo Martinez headed down to Pau Cubarsi to tap it home for his first Champions League goal, only for the Brazilian to rush in and knock it over the line. There was a nervous wait, though, as VAR checked to see if the had strayed offside, but the goal was allowed to stand.

The German side poked through a few times as the first half wore on but were unable to beat Wojciech Szczesny, with Serhou Guirassy floundering whenever the ball found its way to him. They were kept silent in the second period, making it easy for Hansi Flick's men to push them back.

Within three minutes of the restart, Lewandowski got a first and deserved goal. Yamal's diagonal ball found Raphinha at the back post and he nodded it across for the veteran to head in from point-blank range. Moments after missing three chances in quick succession, Fermin Lopez led a counterattack for Barcelona, combining with Yamal and then knocking it into Lewandowski's path for a fine finish.

Dortmund hit the self-destruct button late on as a defensive mix-up was pounced upon by Lewandowski and Raphinha sent Yamal through to round things off.

