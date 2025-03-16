Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Lamine Yamal, what a moment! Wonderkid completes epic comeback as fantastic Ferran Torres helps secure La Liga top spot amid more late pain for Diego Simeone & Co.

Hansi Flick's side came from 2-0 in the final 20 minutes to secure a crucial win over the Rojiblancos at the Metripolitano

Barcelona edged closer to winning La Liga on Sunday after coming from behind to beat title rivals Atletico Madrid 4-2 on the road.

Both teams featured in the Champions League during the week, but it was the hosts who looked sharper, despite going to extra-time and penalties against Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's side asserted their usual dominance in the game when it came to controlling the ball, but that is an approach that suits Diego Simeone's men, as Atleti were more than content to hit Barca on the counter.

That is exactly how they scored their opening goal, as a long ball from Jan Oblak was flicked on and into the space behind the Barca defence, with Antoine Griezmann on the chase. The Frenchman slid the ball across the box for Giuliano Simeone, who in turn played in Julian Alvarez to poke home on the stroke of half-time.

Article continues below

Things went from bad to worse for the Blaugrana when Alexander Sorloth scored a carbon copy goal in the 70th minute. This time it was Conor Gallagher who drove the ball across the face of goal for the Norwegian to slot into the net.

But there was a sensational comeback on its way. Two minutes after Atleti's second goal, Robert Lewandowski scored a superb strike, chesting a tricky cross before turning and striking a sweet volley. And it only took six more minutes before Barca were level, this time through substitute Ferran Torres, who flicked a fizzing Raphinha cross into the back of the net, drawing a roar from Flick on the touchline

There was time for a few more goals, and it was the visitors' youngest star who stole the headlines as, in injury time, Lamine Yamal stepped up, stepped in and fired a shot - courtesy of a deflection - past Oblak to earn his side all three points and a massive boost at the top of the table.

Barca even grabbed a fourth with the last kick of the game, Torres netting his second from the bench to send his manager running down the touchline in celebration.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the Metropolitano...