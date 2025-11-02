+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Richie Mills

Barcelona player ratings vs Elche: Marcus Rashford, sign that contract! Man Utd loanee scores again as Lamine Yamal gets over Nicki Nicole heartbreak with crucial goal

Marcus Rashford gave Barcelona another reason to sign him permanently with a goal in his side's 3-1 win over Elche on Sunday. After early strikes from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, the England forward smashed in an impressive effort to put pay to the away team's comeback. Rafa Mir had given the underdogs hope in a very competitive La Liga fixture.

The hosts took the lead in the ninth minute when Alejandro Balde intercepted a wayward pass, before setting up Yamal, who curled in a super finish from 10 yards out. It was 2-0 three minutes later when Torres tapped in Fermin Lopez's inch-perfect pass as Barca scored from both of their shots on target.

Elche, who were indebted to on loan Barca keeper Inaki Pena for keeping them in the contest, reduced their arrears in the 42nd minute when Rafa Mir rifled in a delightful shot into the corner. Mir then fizzed an excellent effort off the crossbar early in the second half as the Blaugrana held a slender lead.

But Rashford, who wants to turn his loan into a permanent move, eased Barcelona's nerves when he walloped a shot in off the bar just after the hour mark for his second La Liga goal. The result saw the Catalan outfit cut table-toppers Real Madrid's lead to five points after 11 games.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys...

  • FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Wojciech Szczesny (7/10):

    Continues to impress in goal in place of the injured Joan Garcia. Made some good reflex saves at important moments of the match.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    The Frenchman had his hands full with Mir but pulled off some important interceptions at the back when required.

    Ronald Araujo (5/10):

    Question marks have to be asked over his role in Elche's goal. He played Mir onside on the halfway line and then didn't close him down quickly enough as Barca's lead was cut. 

    Eric Garcia (6/10):

    Some of his covering work got his side out of trouble on a couple of occasions. But was also caught out of position on occasion.

    Alejandro Balde (7/10):

    Showed a tremendous burst of pace to pounce on a loose ball and then drive at the Elche defence, before perfectly setting up team-mate Yamal for Barcelona's opener. He does rely on his pace to get him out of trouble when out of position, though.

  • FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    The Dutchman didn't quite show the quality he displayed earlier on this season but helped keep Barca's midfield ticking along.

    Marc Casado (6/10):

    Worked hard but doesn't provide the zip and swagger that the injured Pedri does.

    Fermin Lopez (8/10):

    The in-form attacking midfielder was instrumental in Barca's second as he burned past Elche's defence before firing a slide-rule pass across the six-yard box for Torres. Pulled off another brilliant assist for Rashford in the second half.

  • FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (7/10):

    The teenager, who confirmed his split from girlfriend Nicki Nicole this week, took his goal brilliantly and while he showed flashes of quality, the winger had a fairly quiet outing for his team.

    Ferran Torres (7/10):

    Was in the right place at the right time for his fifth La Liga goal of the season. Could have had more but stopper Pena was equal to the former Manchester City man.

    Marcus Rashford (7/10):

    The Manchester United loanee is worthy of a place in the Barca starting XI at present, especially with Raphinha out injured. While sometimes he took a touch too many, he smashed in a classy goal to make it 3-1.

  • FC Barcelona v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Robert Lewandowski (5/10):

    The veteran didn't do a great deal when he replaced Rashford.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Solid if unspectacular when called upon.

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Will have to do a great deal to usurp Lopez at the moment.

    Dro Fernandez (N/A):

    Too little time to make an impact

    Roony Bardghji (N/A):

    Came on in the game's dying embers.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    His side deserved the win but they did not have it all their own way against the spirited away team. His starting players got the job done but his subs didn't do a great deal.

