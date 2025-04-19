Barcelona player ratings vs Celta Vigo: That's what champions are made of! Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo spark incredible comeback and Raphinha scores brace as Hansi Flick's side edge closer to La Liga glory

Yamal and Olmo came off the bench to spark an incredible comeback as Barcelona came back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 and edge closer to La Liga glory.

Hansi Flick opted to rotate for Barcelona's clash with Celta Vigo, leaving both Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo out, but the pair proved decisive in sparking an incredible second-half comeback.

Barcelona had the lead within 11 minutes thanks to Ferran Torres; the winger drifted off the left flank, drove beyond a challenge and shot from the edge of the box, finding the bottom corner.

But Celta hit back within four minutes. Borja Iglesias got on the end of a cross into the box and finished. Wojciech Szczesny had charged out of his goal and dived to attempt to cut out the ball in, but left his goal completely open.

Before half-time, Robert Lewandowski got beyond the Celta backline but his wild effort flew well over the crossbar. Just seconds later, Szczesny made a superb double save to keep Barca level.

At half-time, despite the stalemate, Hansi Flick resisted the urge to introduce Yamal and Olmo, and within five minutes, Celta had the lead, as Iglesias again beat Szczesny. The striker took advantage after Frenkie de Jong completely failed to clear a long ball, and drove a superb finish into the bottom corner from an acute angle.

Approaching the hour, Flick smashed the emergency glass and introduced Yamal for Torres and Olmo for Fermin Lopez, but that could not stop Iglesias from completing his hat-trick, as he got onto the end of a long ball, burst beyond the defence, and finished coolly.

Swiftly after, substitute Olmo found the net after Raphinha's clever pass, hitting the bottom corner and sparking hope of a comeback, and Raphinha then hit the net himself to equalise, after an assist from fellow sub Yamal.

In injury time, Olmo went down in the box, and a VAR review recommended the awarding of a penalty. Raphinha scored, and Barcelona are now on the verge of La Liga glory. With a performance like this, it is little surprise.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...