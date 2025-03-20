Barcelona and Osasuna appeals rejected as Spanish FA sets new date for La Liga clash that was postponed after death of doctor - with Raphinha and Ronald Araujo set to miss showdown due to international duty
Barcelona and Osasuna saw their appeals rejected as the Spanish FA announced a new date for La Liga clash that was postponed after doctor's death.
- Barca & Osasuna to play next Thursday
- Raphinha & Araujo might miss the clash
- Congested schedule awaits the Catalan side