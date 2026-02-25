Barcelona issue hilarious response to Spanish Referee's Committee admitting VAR mistake for Girona's winning goal vs La Liga leaders

Barcelona were not about to let the admission pass quietly, especially given the high stakes of the title race. Taking to their official social media channels, the club delivered a perfectly timed piece of shade directed at the officiating standards in Spain. After the RFEF clarified that the goal was an error, the club's official account posted: "Owning a mistake is a big step. Avoiding it is the next."

The CTA's analysis of the incident was thorough, citing the technicalities of the game’s laws to explain where the officials on the night went wrong. The committee noted: "'Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct' clarifies that a reckless stamp constitutes a foul and a caution. Contesting the ball does not exempt a player from committing an offence. If a player steps on an opponent using excessive force, it must be sanctioned. According to the CTA of the RFEF, the Girona forward removes the defender from the defensive action, and the infringement should therefore be punished with a foul and a yellow card. VAR should intervene, as this involves a clear and obvious error, and advise the referee to change the decision."