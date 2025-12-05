Getty
Barcelona won’t ‘fuel controversies’ with Lionel Messi return talk - but La Liga giants have ‘beautiful tribute’ plan for Argentine GOAT
American dream: Messi has signed new contract with Inter Miami
Messi severed career-long ties with Barca in 2021 when joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. An emotional farewell was bid to Catalunya once it became apparent that the funds were not there to hand him a new contract.
Two years were spent in France before chasing the American dream. Messi, his wife Antonela and their three sons are now settled in South Florida. An extension to lucrative terms has been agreed through 2028.
Loan move? Messi sees Camp Nou return mooted
There remains the possibility that Messi could return to Barca during the MLS offseason, before their calendar is changed, with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching. Messi is eager to ensure that he is fit and firing for Argentina’s global title defence.
Barca have, however, played down loan talk and club president Joan Laporta continues to distance the Blaugrana from speculation regarding a potential ‘Last Dance’ for Messi in familiar surroundings.
Quizzed on that topic again at the Foros de Vanguardia forum, Laporta told reporters: “I'm not going to fuel controversies or speculation about things that aren't realistic. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. Leo will always be in the collective memory of Barcelona fans. Leo has a contract with a football club.”
Laporta added on Barca’s plans for Messi, with an exhibition or friendly match having been mooted for some time: “The tribute should take place at a time when we can thank him for everything he's done for Barca. A tribute with a full Camp Nou, with 105,000 Barca fans thanking Messi for everything he's done for the club, could be a beautiful thing.”
He went on to say of immortalising Messi in statue form, potentially alongside other Barca icons: “People can understand each other by talking. I don't see any problem. We've thought about giving him the most beautiful tribute ever given, and a statue alongside players who have made history. Kubala, [Johan] Cruyff, Messi and Ronaldinho also come to mind. Leo has defined an era and is the best player in history and in Barca's history.”
Will Messi grace the field at Camp Nou again?
Messi recently took in a surprise visit to Camp Nou, after seeing that iconic venue enjoy a serious facelift. He posted on social media: “Last night I returned to a place I have missed with all my soul. A place where I was extraordinarily happy, where a thousand times you made me feel like the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to.”
Messi has since revealed that he and Antonela are planning a return to Barcelona at some stage. That is not, however, expected to see him grace a legendary No.10 jersey again.
Sporting director Deco has said of the Messi transfer rumours: “I don't think it's possible because Leo is under contract and it was never even considered. Leo is always Leo, and he could still contribute something; he's a great player, but it's not something we're going to talk about. The current situation is entirely speculative.”
Messi's record: Games & goals ahead of MLS Cup final
Messi made 778 appearances for Barca after stepping out of their fabled La Masia academy system. He scored 672 goals, winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. It was during that time that he cemented a standing as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
He now has eight Ballons d’Or to his name and is the most decorated player in history. An opportunity to land another major honour will present itself on Saturday when Inter Miami face Vancouver in the 2025 MLS Cup final.
