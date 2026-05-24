"Barcelona doesn't have a penny," Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß taunts the Catalan club

It began with a remarkable interview in *Der Spiegel*, where he cast doubt on Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl. He then took a swipe at Real Madrid's incoming coach José Mourinho, who had watched the cup final between Bayern and VfB Stuttgart as the Swabians' guest. Hoeneß also lashed out at supporters of both clubs, who used the showpiece to vent their frustration at the DFB and stage dramatic pyrotechnic protests.

But the outspokenness did not end there. After Bayern's 3-0 win, Hoeneß appeared on ARD and began by lauding hat-trick hero Harry Kane. "That's the best signing we've ever made," the 74-year-old declared. That is the best transfer we have ever made." It was a bold declaration, given the club's history of big-name signings, and Kane had cost Bayern just under €100 million when he arrived in 2023.