Revealed: Why Barcelona have scrapped World Cup tribute for Spain stars

Addressing the sudden change of plans on Wednesday, club president Joan Laporta confirmed that the pre-match festivities would no longer proceed. He insisted that the current climate made a celebratory event impossible to justify.

"The ceremony to honour the world champions will not take place," Laporta stated. "It will not take place because it is not being held in the most appropriate context. [The Royal Spanish Football Federation] understands the decision."

The Barcelona chief also defended the supporters' right to display the Estelada, a prominent symbol of Catalan independence. "Football should be used to unite, not to create certain confrontations," he added. "The Estelada represents the mindset of many Barca supporters and Catalans. It is part of freedom of expression."



