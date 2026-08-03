Pre-season CHAOS for Barcelona as Hansi Flick's side forced to scrap friendly against Championship side

Barcelona’s summer tour of England has been thrown into disarray after their upcoming match against Preston North End was scrapped just a day before kick-off. The Catalan side had been preparing for the encounter at St George’s Park, following their recent trip to the Midlands to face Birmingham City. However, according to Diario SPORT, the Championship club informed the La Liga champions that they would be unable to field a full team due to injuries.

Following a physical encounter in a friendly defeat to Stockport County, the Lancashire club found their squad down to the bare bones. Rather than risk further injuries to senior stars with the new season looming, the EFL side reportedly offered to field an U-21 team instead.