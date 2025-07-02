'Atmosphere of harmony' - Javier Aguirre takes pride in culture, saying players have regained their 'importance' in the Mexican national team
El Tri faces Honduras in the Gold Cup semifinals at Levi’s Stadium, with fourth straight final on the line
- Mexico is aiming for a fourth consecutive Gold Cup final
- El Tri is chasing their 10th title in tournament history
- A win would mark Mexico’s third back-to-back Gold Cup triumph