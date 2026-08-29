Julian Alvarez snubs sensational Man City return and issues rejection to Arsenal

Alvarez has categorically rejected an opportunity to make a dramatic return to Etihad Stadium, as per Cadena SER. The Cityzens reached out to Atletico to express interest in re-signing their former frontman, but Alvarez informed the Premier League champions he has no desire to return to Manchester before an official bid could even be launched.

The 26-year-old’s firm refusal comes as he remains locked in a tense standoff with Los Rojiblancos in what has become the biggest transfer saga of the summer window. Despite being Arsenal’s primary target and dream signing in north London, the striker has also turned down the Gunners on numerous occasions.