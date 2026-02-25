Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone delivers honest verdict on Antoine Griezmann's transfer links with MLS outfit Orlando City

The potential exit of Griezmann would leave a massive void in Simeone's squad, one that will be difficult to fill given his unique ability to link midfield and attack. Despite the arrival of Alexander Sorloth and the presence of Julian Alvarez, Griezmann remains the heartbeat of the team’s creative play. Simeone’s insistence that the player "deserves" to choose his own path highlights the mutual respect between the two, but it also signals the start of a new era for Atletico. The management will likely have to dive back into the transfer market to replace the production and leadership that the French international brings to the table every week.

As the rumors persist, the focus for Griezmann will remain on finishing his Atletico Madrid tenure on a high note. With Champions League progression secured and the race for the top spots in La Liga heating up, his contributions on the pitch will be vital until the very last minute. Whether he lands in Florida or another American destination, the consensus in Madrid is clear: the club will not stand in the way of their talisman following his heart. For now, Simeone and his team must navigate the final stretch of the season with the looming reality that their star man is prepared to swap the Metropolitano for the sunshine of the Sunshine State.