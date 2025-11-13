Getty
Atletico Madrid star Andrea Medina suffers ‘traumatic brain injury’ during Women’s Champions League game - with positive update delivered on her condition
Medina rushed to hospital
Medina was involved in a sickening collision with Italy international Barbara Bonansea. She collapsed to the turf shortly after that coming together and lay motionless on the pitch as medics were waved on. After receiving treatment on the field, the Spain U23 international defender was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Experienced English broadcaster Jacqui Oatley was among those covering the game for Disney+. She reacted to the scary scenes by posting on social media: “This is horrendous. We’ve just commentated on Atletico Madrid’s @UWCL game v Juventus for Disney+ and young Spanish left back Andrea Medina suddenly went down – she received urgent lengthy treatment before being carried off. We wish her all the very best and hope she’s OK.”
Atletico suffered defeat to Juventus
Despite the apparent severity of the injury suffered by Medina, the game in question was played to a finish - with 10 minutes of stoppage-time being added. Atletico ultimately slipped to a 2-1 defeat - with Emma Stolen Godo and Bonansea netting match-winning goals for Juventus.
A costly setback for Atletico has dropped them to 10th in the Champions League table - as a league phase is introduced for the first time in the women’s competition - while Juve have moved up to eighth.
Encouraging update from Atletico coach
Much of the attention post-match was understandably focused on Medina. Atletico confirmed on their social media channels that a serious blow to the head had left the young defender requiring further examination and treatment.
The Spanish outfit said: “Andrea Medina was replaced after suffering a traumatic brain injury. The footballer is doing well but has been transferred to a hospital center to undergo additional tests.”
Speaking to reporters, Atletico head coach Carmen Menayo delivered another encouraging update as she said of Medina’s condition: “I think she's doing well, she's in the hospital, and she has to undergo tests but I think she's doing fine. That's the most important thing of all.”
Medina's career: U20 World Cup winner with Spain
Medina has featured in all three of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League fixtures so far this season. She was among the goals in their 6-0 mauling of St Polten as the Rojiblancos opened their European campaign for 2025-26 in style.
She has represented Spain at every youth level from U16 through to the U23 set-up, winning two U19 European Championships and the U20 World Cup. She will be hoping to earn senior international recognition at some point in the not too distant future.
