The transfer link between Bergamo and England is set to heat up again ahead of the next winter window. In the Premier League, interest in the Italian market has been growing for years and, according to TeamTalk, the latest name in top clubs' notebooks is Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta.
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Atalanta: Premier League clubs are lining up for Giorgio Scalvini
The summer no
In the summer, Atalanta decided to take Scalvini off the market, even though no concrete offer for him ever arrived beyond initial interest.
Who wants him
Scalvini remains central to Maurizio Sarri's project, but if the club are not where they hoped to be in the league by January, they could consider a sale to raise funds.
Meanwhile, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United and also Manchester City are tracking him. If he leaves, La Dea will set the bar high on his registration rights because, with his contract running until 30 June 2028, next summer will be the last chance to demand a significant fee for his sale.
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