'At his age, what he's doing can't be described in words' - Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde defends Lamine Yamal amid scrutiny on teenage superstar

After going down to Real Madrid on October 26, where Yamal was off colour and the centre of controversy at the end of the game for his pre-match comments about Los Blancos, Barca returned to winning ways against Elche this Sunday.

Before the clash with Los Blancos, he said, while streaming: “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain…”, prompting laughter and disbelief from those on the stream. Llanos, a well-known Madrid supporter, immediately pushed back, asking, “Real Madrid steals?” To which Yamal doubled down, laughing nervously before reaffirming, “Well, let’s see, let’s see.”

Notably, it was Balde who helped Yamal open Barca's scoring for the evening in the ninth minute, as the 18-year-old enjoyed a topsy-turvy 88 minutes on the pitch. The Spaniard enjoyed a fine first half but was eventually substituted, and replaced by Roony Bardghji.