Aston Villa player ratings vs Young Boys: Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey ensure ideal return to the Champions League for Unai Emery's overachievers

The Villans announced themselves back at the top table of European football thanks to a superb display in Switzerland

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey, and Amadou Onana earned Aston Villa a 3-0 win at Young Boys as they marked their return to the Champions League in style.

After initially looking ill-equipped to deal with the Swiss side's artificial pitch, the visitors took the lead against the run of play through Tielemans' bouncing effort in the 27th minute. Young Boys seemed to lose all confidence with that goal, and 11 minutes later it was 2-0 after Ramsey tucked home following a calamitous back pass from Mohamed Ali Camara.

Ollie Watkins had a goal ruled out shortly before half-time for a perceived handball as Emery's team threatened to run riot, and substitute Jhon Duran then looked to have made it 3-0 in the 78th minute, only for the goal to be chalked off as Onana handled earlier on in the move.

It mattered little, though, as the Belgian scored a stunning strike from 25 yards four minutes from time as the 1982 champions marked their first match in the competition for 42 years with an eye-catching victory.

