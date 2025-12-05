Getty Images Sport
Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn sends hilarious tweet roasting World Cup draw delays
Draw eventually made ahead of World Cup
The waiting is finally over, but it came only after Rio Ferdinand, Heidi Klum, Shaquille O’Neal and a host of other presenters took what felt like several lifetimes to complete the draw for next year’s tournament in America, Canada and Mexico. Steve Clarke’s side has been drawn in a very tricky group where they will face South American giants Brazil, 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, and Haiti.
Qualification for the World Cup marks the Tartan Army's first appearance at the tournament since 1998, a campaign where they also faced Brazil and Morocco in the group stage. The draw presents a challenging but exciting prospect after they topped their qualifying group ahead of Denmark following that thrilling 4-2 win at Hampden Park. Scotland can progress past the group stage for the first time in their history.
But in the couple of hours it took for the draw to start, McGinn posted an image which described how the vast majority of the viewing public felt.
McGinn sums up mood in one image
The image earned McGinn lots of replies, many agreeing with him that the draw was dragging on wary too, long. One of his followers said: "Rumour has it. The second half of the draw is on display at Villa Park at half time tomorrow." Another added: "This makes the 27 years without qualifying feel short."
Christie: 'You can't ask for more exciting games'
Following the draw, Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie told the BBC: "It's exciting. A tough group but one we're looking forward to. We have to go over there wanting to try and prove a point. We're not just there to make up the numbers. We're wanting to go and compete and get through the group phase. Two out of the three games are going to be massively tough and even Haiti, nobody gets to a World Cup without being a decent team. (They are) teams we're not used to playing. You can't ask for more exciting games."
He added: "I'm sure me and the rest of the boys are buzzing for it. Everybody's been asking me who I've wanted, I've been saying Brazil the whole week and then they came out and I thought, maybe I shouldn't be saying that. Brazil was one of my favourite international teams growing up. Hopefully, we'll get the chance, myself, to play them next summer."
Wait to discover kick-off time
This edition of the World Cup will feature a new, expanded format with 48 teams and nations have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a new Round of 32 knockout stage. This increases the total matches from 64 to a whopping 104, and the champions this time round will play eight matches instead of seven. The draw is now complete, but the specific match dates, venues, and kick-off times are being announced by FIFA in a special program tomorrow. The opening match will be on June 11th in Mexico City, and the final will be on July 19th in New Jersey.
